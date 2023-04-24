From Connell Rail Interchange Coalition:
CONNELL, Wash. - Following Governor Jay Inslee including $14.5 million in his 2023-25 Proposed Transportation Budget late last year as well as dozens of letters being sent from various Counties, Ports, Cities, EDC’s, companies, railroads and other entities to Governor Jay Inslee and the Washington State Legislature in support of the Connell Rail Interchange Project, the Washington State Legislature recently passed/approved the 2023-25 Transportation Budget which includes $14.5 million for the Connell Rail Interchange Project. Rep. Tom Dent (13th Legislative District), Senator Curtis King (14th Legislative District) and Senator Mark Schoesler (9th Legislative District) were very instrumental in helping to get this critical funding included in the final 2023-25 Washington State Transportation Budget.
The $14.5 million includes $10 million in funding already appropriated by the Legislature in 2015, plus an additional $5 million in the 2023-25 biennium for an actual total of $14.5 million, reflecting the approximately $500,000 in funds that have already been expended for design and engineering since 2015. The $14.5 million in funding (approved by the Washington State Legislature) will fully construct/complete this important infrastructure project.
The Connell Rail Interchange is a key rail interchange in Eastern Washington where the Columbia Basin rail line intersects with BNSF Railway’s Lakeside Subdivision line, which runs between Spokane and Pasco, Wash. The Columbia Basin rail line goes through the heart of the Columbia Basin in eastern Washington and serves Moses Lake, Wheeler, Schrag, Warden, Othello, Royal City, Bruce, and Connell in Grant, Adams, and Franklin Counties.
Over the past several years, a significant amount of economic development and growth has been occurring in communities on the Columbia Basin rail line, especially in Grant and Adams Counties. Consequently, the Columbia Basin rail line has become one of the busiest rail short lines in Washington State, hauling thousands of loads of various agricultural, industrial commodities and other cargo annually for 60 active rail shippers in the Columbia Basin, which employ nearly 7,000 people in rapidly growing Grant and Adams Counties.
The Connell Rail Interchange was built nearly 100 years ago, and the configuration of the interchange is outdated and inefficient. Consequently, this funding will upgrade and improve the Connell Rail Interchange so it will be able to accommodate the current and future growth in rail cargo that is flowing to and through Connell.
As the track and infrastructure design for the Connell Rail Interchange Project is 100% completed, this important infrastructure project is ready for construction.
As a result, the Connell Rail Interchange Coalition greatly appreciates the strong support in the 2023 Legislative Session from Governor Jay Inslee, the Washington State Department of Transportation, and the Washington State Legislature to provide this much need funding for this critical economic development, freight rail, and freight mobility infrastructure project.