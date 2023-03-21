AIRWAY HEIGHTS, Wash. - The City of Airway Heights and the City of Cheney joined a fast-growing national trend occurring in Police Departments.
In a unanimous vote, The City of Airway Heights City Council approved a $149,959 Washington Association of Sheriffs & Police Chiefs (WASPC) grant to fund two full-time Behavioral Health Co-Responders. The grant funding sunsets on June 30th, but the city plans to seek an extension.
“The good news is that the City of Airway Heights, in partnership with the Cheney Police Department, will be applying for a continuation grant this Spring, so funding for the mental health field response program is expected to continue into 2024,” said Alise Mnati, City of Airway Heights Grant Administrator.
In addition to the grant, an in-kind match of $55,000 from both municipalities helps offset the additional costs.
The Co-Responders will work directly with the Airway Heights Police Department and Cheney Police Department to improve “the interactions between the public and law enforcement.” The unique pairing reduces the potential of using force and ultimately enhances public safety.
According to Mnati, both Police Departments have increased call volume, responding to almost 50,000 calls last year: a significant number considering their combined population of 24,000 residents.
“The Airway Heights and Cheney Police Department anticipate their Co-responder teams could participate in over 1,000 calls and serve over 1,200 participants in need over a calendar year,” said Mnati.
Airway Heights and Cheney Police Departments seek qualified licensed mental health professionals. The two mental health response teams would be available to respond to calls involving behavioral health concerns such as a mental health crisis, suicidal ideation, or needing drug or alcohol treatment.
“Both police departments are eager to learn from other co-responder models across the nation on best practices and inform the West Plains on how to enhance their practices within their teams, dispatch services, and police departments,” said Mnati.