From SVPD:
SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. - On September 15, 2022, at approximately 11:30 pm., Spokane Valley Deputies responded to a report of a one-vehicle rollover crash on S. University Road at 35th Avenue.
The caller reported hearing a vehicle going at “racing speed” south on S. Dishman Mica Road. She then heard tires screeching and a loud crash. She went to the scene and tried to assist the passengers while providing additional information to responding Deputies.
Spokane Valley Fire Fighters and AMR personnel arrived to provide medical aid.
When Deputies arrived, they observed a silver Audi positioned on its top. The vehicle had four adult occupants at the time of the crash, and the driver was identified as 21-year-old Kyle R. Stenico.
Initial information indicates the Audi, driven by Stenico, was traveling north on S. Schafer Road at a high rate of speed. After crossing over S. Dishman Mica Road, the Audi continued north on S. University Road. Stenico lost control of the car as he attempted to negotiate a curve, went off the roadway, struck a retaining wall at University and 35th Avenue, and rolled.
The investigation established probable cause to arrest Stenico for driving while impaired. A search warrant to obtain, and a sample of Stenico’s blood was collected for testing.
Two passengers were transported with what were believed to be serious but non-life-threatening injuries. The third passenger was transported to the hospital as a precaution due to the seriousness of the crash.
Stenico was transported to the hospital, and after he was medically cleared, he was booked into the Spokane County Jail for two counts of Vehicular Assault.
This remains an active investigation, and no further information is available.