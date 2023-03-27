From Ponderay Police Department:
Last Friday, on 03/24/23 at approximately 1200 hours, Ponderay officers responded to a report of a Disorderly in the parking lot of Walmart. Upon arrival, officers contacted three individuals who admitted to getting into a verbal argument.
While speaking with the group, officers were able to observe drug paraphernalia, in plain view, inside their vehicle. A subsequent search of the vehicle yielded a considerable amount of drugs and drug paraphernalia. In total officers discovered (approximately): 20 grams of heroin, more than 350 fentanyl pills, 10 grams of methamphetamine, more than 20 packages of buprenorphine (Suboxone), and nearly 3 oz. of marijuana; along with over 75 pieces of drug paraphernalia, which included a small digital scale and ledger.
For reference, the 20 grams of heroin alone is ten times higher than the required threshold for Trafficking in Heroin (which states 2 grams or more). If convicted, Idaho code states that there is a ‘mandatory minimum fixed term of imprisonment of ten (10) years’ for the quantity of heroin located.
A man from Arlington, Washington and a man and woman from Libby, Montana were charged with Possession of Marijuana, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, Possession of Fentanyl, Possession of Methamphetamine, and Trafficking in Heroin – pending laboratory results.
We wanted to send our officers a message of appreciation and recognition for their work in this case, in removing very dangerous drugs from our community. With the recent increasing rates of opioid use in our area, it is not unreasonable to believe that a life may have been saved from an overdose that didn’t happen, because these drugs were removed from the street.