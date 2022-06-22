SPOKANE, Wash. – The tradition of Riverfront Park’s annual 4th of July celebration returns this year, with a day of festivities in the park, free Spokane Symphony concert, and fireworks show.
“We can’t wait to see Spokane’s 4th of July celebration back in the heart of Spokane, at our community’s gathering place in Riverfront Park,” said Garrett Jones, director of Parks & Recreation for the City of Spokane. “Partnering with the Spokane Symphony, our sponsors, local businesses and organizations makes this a true community event. There is nothing like seeing fireworks over the park’s iconic skyline.”
“We’re excited to bring the Spokane Symphony to our fans this July 4,” said Jeff Vam Saal, executive director of the Spokane Symphony. “The U.S. Pavilion is the perfect setting for you and your family to meet with friends, and hear great music while enjoying our beautiful summer weather. Through our partnership with the Spokane Parks & Recreation and Riverfront Park, we hope this concert will become an annual tradition.”
"Spokane is an incredible community and Idaho Central is honored to be part of the 4th of July celebration,” said Michael Watson, chief marketing officer for Idaho Central Credit Union. “It is a privilege to celebrate our country and freedoms together.”
Idaho Central Credit Union 4th of July Celebration
12 p.m.: Food trucks and market vendors open
More than 20 vendors will be located across the park all day. Riverfront attractions including the Numerica SkyRide, Skate Ribbon, and the Looff Carrousel will be open.
6 p.m.: Pavilion opens for seating and refreshments
Concessions, beer, and wine will be available. Concertgoers are invited to bring their own food and beverages (no outside alcohol, please). Chairs will be available for seating in front of the stage on a first come, first serve basis. Blankets and low-backed, beach-style chairs are permitted on the lawn.
8:50 p.m.: Fairchild Air Force Base Honor Guard Presentation of Colors and National Anthem
9 p.m.: Spokane Symphony in the Pavilion, with musical director James Lowe
10 p.m.: Fireworks
Fireworks will be set off near the clock tower, and viewable from many locations around downtown including the Pavilion.
The celebration’s title sponsor is Idaho Central Credit Union. The event is presented by City of Spokane Parks & Recreation, Riverfront Spokane, and the Spokane Symphony, with event sponsorship from 98.9 KKZX and Budweiser. Generous support has also been provided by Gerry and Bill Sperling, and Jennifer and Dr. Philip Ogden.
In 2020, due to gathering size limits in place at the time, 4th of July fireworks shows were drive-in style, and spread across the City at four neighborhood locations. In 2021, the shows were cancelled due to wildfire risk. Fireworks returned to Riverfront Park for New Year’s Eve 2021.
