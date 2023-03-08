From the Federal Bureau of Investigations:
SEATTLE, Wash. - In February 2023, Aranza Maria Ochoa Lopez, an 8-year-old girl who had been missing since October 2018 was safely returned to the United States after being recovered in Michoacán, Mexico.
Mexican authorities were able to locate and safely recover Aranza Lopez in Michoacán, Mexico. FBI special agents escorted her back to the United States. Aranza’s safety and privacy is of utmost importance, and her location in the United States is not being disclosed and no additional information will be released at this time.
“For more than four years, the FBI and our partners did not give up on Aranza,” said Richard A. Collodi, Special Agent in Charge of the FBI’s Seattle field office. “Our concern now will be supporting Aranza as she begins her reintegration into the U.S.”
Aranza was kidnapped by her biological mother on October 25, 2018, from a Vancouver shopping mall. The FBI issued a Missing Person Poster and was ultimately able to determine Aranza had been taken to Mexico.
Other investigating agencies included the FBI’s Legal Attaché in Mexico City; Vancouver Police Department; Washington State’s Department of Children, Youth, and Families; Fiscalía General del Estado de Michoacán (FGE Michoacán); and the Instituto Nacional de Migración.
