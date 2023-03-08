Weather Alert

...SLIPPERY CONDITIONS FOR THE THURSDAY MORNING COMMUTE... .A band of snow will move into the upper Columbia Basin, the Spokane area, and the Coeur d'Alene area late Wednesday night through Thursday morning. Accumulating snow on roads will result in slick roads during the Thursday morning commute. ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 PM THIS EVENING TO 10 AM PST THURSDAY... * WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations up to 3 inches. * WHERE...Waterville, Davenport, Mansfield, Coeur d'Alene, Hayden, Harrington, Badger Mountain Road, Airway Heights, Ritzville, Grand Coulee, Odessa, Cheney, Post Falls, Coulee City, Fairfield, Wilbur, Spokane Valley, Rockford, Creston, Worley, and Downtown Spokane. * WHEN...From 10 PM this evening to 10 AM PST Thursday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the Thursday morning commute. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Embedded stronger bands of snow may result in localized heavier snow amounts across short distances. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Be prepared for slippery roads. Slow down and use caution while driving. If you are going outside, watch your first few steps taken on stairs, sidewalks, and driveways. These surfaces could be icy and slippery, increasing your risk of a fall and injury. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. &&