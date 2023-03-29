- #70 coldest nationally

- Average annual temperature: 48.1°F

- Average daily maximum: 57.6°F

- Average daily minimum: 38.6°F

Spokane, located in eastern Washington, is home to Gonzaga University and several other post-secondary academic institutions. The city's parks and waterfalls entice visitors from near and far, and its downtown area is alive with shops, restaurants, and entertainment. Father's Day was also founded in this Pacific Northwest city.