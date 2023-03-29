From the City of Spokane:
The City of Spokane today announced its $80 million investment in new construction work that improves streets in critical areas that move people and commerce, replaces and repairs bridges, protects the Spokane River, and continues investing in the City’s critical water and sewer systems.
“Investing in public infrastructure always provides an economic boost,” says Mayor Nadine Woodward. “These projects support critical utility needs, improved travel conditions, and enhance recreational activities; while providing local jobs.”
The TJ Meenach Street, Sewer, Siphon and Stormwater project in northwest Spokane began construction March 13 and is the last in a series of projects the City has undertaken over the last four years to improve the stormwater system and treat runoff. The Cochran Basin is the largest collection point for stormwater runoff and serves 5,000 acres between TJ Meenach Dr. and northeast Spokane consisting of houses, parks, schools, gas stations, grocery stores, restaurants and more. From as far away as Market St. and Francis Ave. rain and runoff enter storm drains, carrying fluids like motor oil, grease, landscape chemicals, sediment, and other pollutants all the way to the collection point. This is the last stop before entering the Spokane River.
Gaining many benefits out of the same project is something the City always strives to do to realize a multiplier effect for the community’s dollars. For travelers who frequent the area, underground utility work provides the opportunity to reconstruct the north section of TJ Meenach Dr. which is in severe need of resurfacing.
Once again, collaborating with City of Spokane Parks and Recreation will improve outdoor amenities like enhanced water access and an 18-hole disc golf course while protecting the river.
Other new projects include:
- Work will start on a new High-System Water Tank at 37th Avenue and Crestline near Hamblen Elementary School. This 2-million-gallon reservoir will serve current and future residents with drinking water and fire protection in south Spokane.
- The Maple St. Bridge will receive a deck overlay.
- Work has begun at the Wellesley and Market intersection as part of the North Spokane Corridor project. The final product will be a concrete intersection.
- Strong Rd. in north Spokane will be improved between Five Mile Rd. and Austin Rd.
- 2023 will be one of the busiest years for grind and overlay projects. Many arterials, residential and business districts throughout the City will see work being done to improve conditions.
- Several pedestrian crossing signals will be installed along various arterials.
And we will continue work on projects in progress including:
- The high-volume Thor-Freya corridor, where work was completed on utility pipes and replaced the street between Sprague Ave. and Hartson Ave. with concrete, will see another year of construction. This corridor will be completed this year by rebuilding the intersections of 2nd Ave. and 3rd Ave. and Thor St. and Freya St. on the north and south sides of I-90 with concrete.
- The replacement of the 104-year-old Post Street Bridge will cross the finish line. The old bridge deck has been removed and the historic arches have been reinforced. The sewer pipe is being rebuilt underneath the bridge deck. The completion of this project will once again serve northbound vehicles, pedestrians, and two-wheeled transportation connecting Riverfront Park and the downtown core to the north bank.
- The 13-million-gallon water reservoir at Spokane International Airport will continue to rise, preparing to serve the West Plains in early 2025, and the connection pipe from the new Plains Booster Station will be installed under Interstate 90 at Spotted Rd. this year.
The City’s Street Department also will work all summer to improve streets with grind overlay work. Here’s the list for 2023:
- A St. – Rowan Ave. to Francis Ave.
- Lyons Ave. – Division St. to Addison St.
- Nevada St. - Holland Ave. to Hawthorne Ave.
- Sunset Highway
- Rowan – Division St. to Addison St.
- Garland Ave. – D St. to Alberta St.
- Perry St. - North Foothills Dr. to Bridgeport Ave.
- Northwest Blvd. and Assembly – Garland Ave. to Wellesley Ave.
- Eagle Ridge – Cedar St. to Shelby Ridge
- Inland Empire Way – Bridge St. to 10th Ave.
Street obstruction information that will impact the traveling public are updated at least weekly and are available on the City’s web site with a comprehensive list and interactive map. Find out what construction projects will impact your day on the City’s Construction Projects page.