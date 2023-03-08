From the Better Together Animal Alliance:
BONNER COUNTY, Idaho - If you are looking to bring home a new furry friend, now is a perfect time. From March 10-24, Better Together Animal Alliance (BTAA) is waiving adoption fees on all adult pets to help them find homes faster.
While not everyone is in a position to adopt a pet right now, there are other ways to help and support these animals and find them homes during this time.
- Visit bettertogetheranimalalliance.org/adopt and share some of the animal profiles to your social media accounts, or send them to friends or family members who are looking to adopt.
- Consider becoming a foster home for animals in our community. When you register as a foster through BTAA, all food, supplies, and medical support are provided - you just provide the home and care. Visit bettertogetheranimalalliance.org/foster to register.
- Donate to BTAA, this could be a financial contribution or in the form of food or other supplies. Visit bettertogetheranimalalliance.org/ways-to-give to see how you can support animals in our community and check out BTAA’s supply wish list.
- Volunteer as a dog walker, cat room attendant, or help with other duties around the animal care center. Visit bettertogetheranimalalliance.org/volunteer to learn more and apply.
You can learn more about adopting a pet at BTAA by calling their animal care center at (208) 265-7297 ext. 100 or by visiting bettertogetheranimalalliance.org/adopt.