From Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife:
OLYMPIA – With encounters of threatened Chinook salmon trending above expectations, the Stillaguamish River and tributaries will close to all fishing beginning Saturday, Oct. 1, fishery managers with the Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife (WDFW) announced today.
"The continued effort towards conservation and recovery of Stillaguamish Chinook is one of our highest priorities,” said Edward Eleazer, WDFW Fish Program manager for the North Puget Sound region. “We want to ensure we’re meeting our long-term conservation objectives for wild Chinook. This closure is necessary to ensure all our fisheries are staying within those objectives.”
Preliminary monitoring data indicate that the Stillaguamish River sport fisheries are close to their allowable Chinook encounter limit and are in danger of exceeding the allowable total if fishing continues.
The Stillaguamish River closes to all fishing from Oct. 1 through Nov. 15, including sections from Marine Drive (south of Stanwood) to the forks; the North Fork from the mouth to North Fork Falls; and the South Fork from the mouth to Granite Falls Fishway. Tributaries closed include Boulder River from the mouth to Boulder Falls; Canyon Creek from the mouth to forks; Pilchuck Creek from the mouth to Pilchuck Falls; and Squire Creek, a tributary of the North Fork Stillaguamish River.
WDFW expects the majority of Chinook to no longer be present in the system by Nov. 15, and sport fisheries will resume under the rules listed in the 2022-23 Washington Sport Fishing Rules pamphlet.
Anglers should continue to check emergency regulations for new and changing seasons or sign up for email notifications at https://wdfw.wa.gov/about/lists.
The Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife works to preserve, protect, and perpetuate fish, wildlife and ecosystems while providing sustainable fish and wildlife recreational and commercial opportunities.
Individuals who need to receive this information in an alternative format, language, or who need reasonable accommodations to participate in WDFW-sponsored public meetings or other activities may contact the Title VI/ADA Compliance Coordinator by phone at 360-902-2349, TTY (711), or email (Title6@dfw.wa.gov). For more information, see https://wdfw.wa.gov/accessibility/requests-accommodation.