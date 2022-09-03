From the City of Spokane:
SPOKANE, Wash. - Do you love the Spokane River? Then, join over 600 folks from across the region for the 19th annual Spokane River Clean-Up on Saturday, Sept. 17!
The clean-up takes place anytime between 8 a.m. and 2 p.m. Please note: trash must be at the designated cones by 2 p.m. That is when City of Spokane garbage truck drivers will begin collecting trash. Anything placed after 2 p.m. will not be collected.
Unlike previous years, this is a self-guided event and there will not be a large-scale gathering or a kickoff event that Saturday morning. After you sign up with The Lands Council, you will receive direction on when and where to pick up trash bags. Trash bags will also not be distributed on site.
Trash will only be collected from designated locations, marked by a cone. Recycling will not be separated from trash this year. Bags left at unmarked locations could likely end up back in the river.
Check out the map of areas that will be cleaned and register to help at Spokane River Clean-Up — The Lands Council. The City of Spokane is a proud sponsor of this annual event and encourages individuals, families, and groups to sign up to clean up.