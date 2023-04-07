From Idaho State Board of Education:
Idaho rural school districts and rural charter schools can apply for state grants supporting fine arts, performing arts and design courses in their schools starting Monday, April 10. The deadline to apply is Friday, April 28, 2023.
Eligible schools can request up to $15,000 each to purchase curriculum materials, equipment, and supplies to support arts education programs. School districts and charter schools must meet the definition of “rural” as defined by Idaho Code, Section 33-319 in order to be eligible for the grants. The grant period starts July 1, and runs through June 30, 2024.
The Arts in Rural Schools program is administered by the Idaho Commission on the Arts on behalf of the Idaho State Board of Education and is intended to increase access to arts education for learners in rural public schools that otherwise may lack resources to offer or expand such programs.
The grant guidelines and application forms are posted on the Arts Commission website.
Applications will be reviewed by a panel of subject matter experts who will make recommendations to the Office of the State Board of Education for approval next month.
School personnel who have questions about the Arts in Rural Schools program can contact the Arts Learning Services Director, Laura Roghaar, at 208-488-7508 or Laura.Roghaar@arts.idaho.gov.