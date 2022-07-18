From Avista Utilities:
SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. - Approximately 90 Avista electric customers in Valley will experience a planned power outage on Wednesday, July 20. The planned outage will begin at 8:00 a.m. and end at 4:00 p.m. Impacted customers have been notified.
During this time, Avista crews will be performing equipment upgrades in the area. Traffic control will be in place. No road closures are expected during the outage.
Avista is continually updating equipment and infrastructure to increase the safety and reliability of its system.
Avista customer service representatives have a variety of resources and information available to aid customers in need. Customers who have questions or concerns can contact Avista at (800) 227-9187 for assistance and reference outage #1338546.