From the City of Spokane Valley:
SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. – The commute for Spokane Valley drivers is about to get easier as the Barker Road bridge over the BNSF rail tracks south of Trent Avenue has been completed!
A ribbon cutting to celebrate the culmination of the $26 million two year construction project will take place on Tuesday, April 18 at 2 p.m., and the road will officially open to drivers on Wednesday, April 19.
DRIVING DIRECTIONS: Access the ceremony from the south only, to GIS address 4400 N. Barker Rd. No access from E. Trent Ave./WA-290.
PARK: Along the side of N. Barker Rd. and Bigfoot Dr.
CEREMONY: On the bridge, just south of the crest, about a tenth of a mile walk from parking.
The Barker Road/BNSF grade separation improves safety by replacing the at-grade BNSF Railway crossing on Barker Road with an overpass and adds a roundabout at the Barker Road/Trent Avenue intersection.
The traffic improvements on Barker Road allow for the closure of Flora Road between Garland Avenue and Trent Avenue, eliminating another at-grade crossing with the BNSF Railway. The Flora closure will take place after Barker Road opens to traffic.
The new overpass and roundabout:
- Improve access for emergency vehicles.
- Eliminate vehicle wait times for the 65 trains passing through the city each day.
- Reduce overall traffic congestion and improve traffic flow.
- Eliminate the need for trains to sound their horns, making adjacent neighborhoods quieter.
- Improve access to the industrial area, enhancing the ability to develop almost 600 acres of property, attracting new businesses and jobs.
The majority of the $26 million project was funded with grants and federal and state appropriations, including:
- $9 million USDOT Transportation Investment Generating Economic Recovery (TIGER) Discretionary Grant
- $6 million National Highway Freight Program
- $5 million Wash. State Freight Mobility Investment Board
- $3.6 million City of Spokane Valley
- $1.5 million Wash. State Legislature
- $720,000 U.S. Legislature
- $300,000 (estimated) BNSF contribution
The projected economic and tax impacts of the project over 25 years include:
- Enhanced developability of almost 600 acres of commercial/ industrial property.
- $2 billion in total economic output in the Washington State ($980 million in direct impacts).
- 9,800 new jobs supported in the state (3,300 direct job impacts).
- $12.3 million in new general fund taxes generated to the City of Spokane Valley.
- $50.8 million in new general fund taxes generated to Washington State.