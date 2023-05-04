From Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife:
OLYMPIA – The popular Boston Harbor Access Area, that is jointly owned and managed by the Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife (WDFW) and Thurston County, will close for construction Monday, May 8 through November 2023.
People from South Puget Sound come to Boston Harbor to launch boats and take advantage of great fishing and water recreation opportunities. However, the ramp is in poor condition and improvements are necessary to keep it safe and usable for the public. Work on this project will include installing a new boat ramp and ADA-accessible loading platform, and paving and striping the parking area. New toilets will also be installed.
Construction work for this project must happen during low tide seasons to protect fish and habitat.
“We recognize that this closure is happening during prime recreation season, and it will impact boaters in the South Sound. The upgrades we are making now will mean a much more user-friendly and safe experience in the future,” said Matt Blankenship, WDFW Assistant Regional Wildlife Program Manager.
Alternate options for South Puget Sound boaters and anglers include Luhr’s Landing at the Nisqually Delta, Zittel’s Marina, and Swantown Marina in downtown Olympia – management and fees may vary by location. The fuel dock and dock facilities at the Boston Harbor Marina store will remain open.
Project updates and information about the Boston Harbor Access area is available on WDFW’s webpage. Funding for this project was obtained through a grant from the Recreation Conservation Office.