SPOKANE, Wash - In the early morning hours of June 21, 2022, Spokane Police Graveyard Officers responded to an alarm located at 2215 W Wellesley Ave. The business, Laundry Land sustained thousands of dollars in damage. It appeared the vehicle was driven through the front doors causing the damage. The vehicle appears to be an older model cream or white colored Jeep with rusted paint.
Anyone with information, please call crime check at 509-456-2233 reference incident #2022-20104976.
I spoke with the manager here who told me she got an alarm system alert at about 3 this morning and when they arrived this is what they found: pic.twitter.com/SAIW0ddPV4— Jenny Power (@JennyPowerTV) June 21, 2022