From Cheney Public Schools:
Following a rigorous interview process, Cheney Public Schools is pleased to announce that Mr. Brett Hale has been selected as the next principal of Cheney High School, effective July 1, 2022.
Mr. Brett Hale is currently an assistant principal at Mt. Spokane High School in the Mead School District. Prior to working at Mt. Spokane, Mr. Hale served as an assistant principal at Rogers High School, leading both teaching and learning as well as student services departments. Mr. Hale taught high school biology in Spokane and Kennewick, Wash. before working as an administrator. As a teacher and administrator, Mr. Hale has been extensively involved in professional development leadership and student support programs. He is a graduate of Eastern Washington University, obtaining his bachelor's degree. Mr. Hale also holds an MS Education degree from Walden University and Principal Certification from Eastern Washington University.
Mr. Hale brings extensive experience from Mt. Spokane and Rogers high schools and is eager to begin at Cheney High School. "I could not be more excited about being selected as the next principal of Cheney High School!" said Mr. Hale. "I am so appreciative of all of the staff, students, and community members who made this such an incredible week for me. Your passion for the school and the school community is inspiring, and it makes me all the more excited to have the opportunity to serve you all! Go Blackhawks!!!"
Please join us in welcoming Mr. Brett Hale to Cheney High School and Cheney Public Schools