FROM: First Interstate Center for the Arts
Chicago is the first American rock band to chart Top 40 albums in six consecutive decades. Hailed as one of the “most important bands in music since the dawn of rock and roll era,” the legendary rock and roll band with horns, Chicago, came in as the highest charting American band in Billboard Magazine’s Top 125 Artists Of All Time.
To date, Chicago has sold over 40 million units in the U.S., with 23 gold, 18 platinum, and eight multi-platinum albums. They have had five consecutive number-one albums on the Billboard 200 and 20 top-ten singles on the Billboard Hot 100. In 1974 the group had seven albums, its entire catalog at the time, on the Billboard 200 simultaneously. The group has received ten Grammy Award nominations, winning one for the song, "If You Leave Me Now". The group's first album, Chicago Transit Authority, released in 1969, was inducted into the Grammy Hall of Fame in 2014. The original line-up of Chicago was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2016.] In 2017, Peter Cetera, Robert Lamm, and James Pankow were elected to the Songwriters Hall of Fame for their songwriting efforts as members of the music group. Chicago received a Grammy Lifetime Achievement Award on October 16, 2020. 2022 will mark the band’s 55th consecutive year of touring!
Tickets range from $40 to $125 and go on sale to the general public starting Friday, April 8th at 10:00am local time at TicketsWest.com. Chicago fan club members will have access to a pre-sale starting Tuesday, April 5th at 10:00am.