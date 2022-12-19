From the City of Spokane:
The City of Spokane will have a number of closures related to the holidays. Spokane City Hall will be closed Mondays, Dec. 26 and Jan. 2, in observance of the Christmas and New Year’s Day holidays.
Because of the Sunday Christmas and New Year’s Day holidays, City of Spokane garbage pickup and curbside recycling will proceed on a normal schedule. The Waste-to-Energy facility will be closed on Sunday, Dec. 25 but open all other days from 7:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.
The Spokane City Council is not scheduled to meet on Mondays, Dec. 26 and Jan. 1. Council meetings will resume on Monday, Jan. 9, with a 3:30 p.m. briefing session and 6 p.m. legislative session. Meetings are shown live on CityCable 5, the City’s government-access cable station, and are streamed on Facebook and the web at spokanecity.org. Citizens who want to provide testimony on an item on the Council’s agenda can sign-up online.
On-street paid parking meters will not require payments on Mondays, Dec. 26 and Jan. 2. And, the Spokane Municipal Court will be closed on Mondays, Dec. 26 and Jan 2.
My Spokane 311 employees will not be available on Mondays, Dec. 26 and Jan. 2, for in person, phone, or online customer service inquiries. Online requests submitted to 311 during closures will be responded to as soon as possible after employees return.
All Spokane Public Library branches will be closed Friday, Dec. 23 through Monday, Dec. 26, for the Christmas holiday and on Sunday, Jan. 1 and Monday, Jan. 2, for the New Year’s Day holiday.
Meanwhile, the Numerica Skate Ribbon and Looff Carrousel in Riverfront Park will offer extended holiday hours Saturday, Dec. 17 through Monday, Jan. 2, with the exception of closing all attractions on Christmas Day. View Riverfront attractions holiday hours.
The Trail of Lights at Riverfront is open to the public through Monday, Jan. 2. The family friendly New Year’s Eve Fireworks at Riverfront Park will begin at 9 p.m. For details on all these holiday festivities visit our website.