From the City of Spokane Valley:
Spokane Valley, Wash - Spokane Valley City Council appointed John Hohman City Manager earlier this month after his predecessor Mark Calhoun retired at the end of 2021.
The City Manager reports directly to the seven-member City Council and manages the daily operations of the city. Last night, City Council unanimously approved Hohman's employment contract.
In July 2003, just a few months after Spokane Valley became a city, Hohman became one of the city's first employees, joining as a senior development engineer, which he held a similar position with at Spokane County. Hohman has served in several leadership positions at the city, including as a Development Services Manager, Director of Community and Economic Development, and in January 2017 was promoted to Deputy City Manager.
Hohman holds a Bachelor of Science Degree in Civil Engineering from Loyola Marymount University. In addition to over 18 years at the City of Spokane Valley, and time with Spokane County, Hohman also worked as an engineer for Los Angeles County on many large construction projects.
Hohman is credited with catapulting Spokane Valley's Permit Center from slowest in the region to arguably the fastest and most efficient, making it easier for developers to start and complete projects on schedule.
Another major success for the city under Hohman's direction has been the installation of new roads and sewer infrastructure in the city's northeast industrial area, which covers over 500 acres from Euclid Avenue to Trent Avenue and between Flora Road and the city's eastern border. The city conducted an environmental analysis that streamlined the permitting process for new construction. This area is now home to several large buildings, including an Amazon facility and the former Katerra building, which sold last summer to Mercer International for $50 million.
Hohman is well equipped to tackle the city's four priorities, public safety, pavement preservation, transportation and infrastructure, and economic development. He said, "I'm honored that they have chosen me for this position and feel I'm well qualified to step into this new role as my background aligns very well with the council's priorities."
City Councilmember Arne Woodard said, "I think the citizens are going to get a second-in-a-row great city manager. I'm really hopefully and positive about what's coming."