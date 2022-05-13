From the City of Hayden:
On Monday, May 30, 2022, the City of Hayden will hold two Memorial Day ceremonies. The first ceremony will begin at 9:30 a.m. at Honeysuckle Beach with the Laying of the Memorial Wreath and Tolling of the Boats honoring those service men and women lost at sea. This ceremony will include a prayer, laying of the wreath, rifle salute and taps.
The main ceremony will then begin at11:00 a.m. at the McIntire Family Park stage at Hayden City Hall. It will include presentation of colors, the National Anthem played on the violin by 2021 Hayden’s Got Talent 1stplace winner Paige Dance, placement of the memorial wreath, welcome by the Mayor, reading of new pavers, Memorial Day address by Kristin Phillips, a bagpipe rendition of Amazing Grace by the Hot Punch Highlanders and a rifle salute. The ceremony will conclude with taps and the retiring of colors.
The Memorial Day Address will be given by speaker US Navy Veteran Kristin (Kris) Phillips. Kris was raised in Boise, ID and joined the Navy immediately after graduating high school in 1974. She attended Air Traffic Control "A" and "C" schools in Memphis, TN and was stationed at NAS Pensacola, FL and NAS Rota, Spain while on active duty. In 1981 she transitioned from active duty to reserve and shortly after accepted employment with the FAA as an air traffic controller in Cheyenne, WY. Kris retired from the US Navy Reserves as an Air Traffic Controller Senior Chief (E-8) in 2002 after 28 years of total service - 7 years active duty and 21 in the Reserves. Most of her service was at NAS Whidbey Island, WA where she ultimately qualified as an Air Operations Duty Officer and served as the Air Operations Division Chief plus one year as her unit's Command Senior Chief. In 1985, she moved from the FAA to the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration, which turned out to be a full career of 30 years regulating the commercial trucking industry in every job from roadside truck inspections to the Midwest Regional Hazardous Material program manager in Chicago, IL. She retired in 2014 after promoting from GS-5 to GS-14 and returned to Idaho. Her promotion to Montana's Division Administrator in 1996 required her to travel from Helena, MT to Whidbey Island, WA monthly for drill weekends-a distance of nearly 700 miles one way. This gave her a robust appreciation of the dedication and commitment that the Reserve and Guard forces of all our military give every day. She proudly describes herself as a Retired Reservist, continuing to assist as a volunteer at the Spokane Naval Operations Systems Command. After retirement, Kris also served as the Commander of American Legion Post 143 in Post Falls for 3 years and currently serves as the Secretary for the Kootenai County Veterans Council. Kris is the mother of two grown daughters and grandmother to three grandsons. Her oldest daughter served in the US Marine Corps for 6 years with tours in Iraq and Japan. Kris is also the daughter of an Air Force pilot and the granddaughter and grand-niece of Army trenchrats from WW1. Service runs deep in her family. Her inspirational speech is sure to touch everyone in attendance.
To see all the pavers honoring our veterans, please visit the PFC Robert J. Gordon Veterans Memorial Plaza in front of Hayden City Hall. To view the video honoring veterans with commemorative bricks in the Memorial Plaza, visit our website at www.cityofhaydenid.us beginning on Friday, May 27. Please join us in honoring our military heroes. For more information, please call (208) 209-1080.