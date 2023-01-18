From the City of Lewiston:
LEWISTON, Idaho - Due to a reservoir failure in a portion of the City’s water system that is currently being assessed, the City of Lewiston Public Works Department has issued a Boil Water Alert Order for all of its customers. Through an abundance of caution, this alert order is for all City of Lewiston customers ONLY. This alert order is not for Lewiston Orchards Irrigation District (LOID) customers.
The City also asks that its customers practice conserving water as much as possible.
Please review the information below regarding the importance of boiling water and what to do if your water appears clear or cloudy.
Boiling water will clean the water and render it safe, if these procedures are followed correctly:
If the water from your tap is clear, boil it for three minutes to disinfect. This kills disease-causing bacteria and parasites. Instead of boiling, you may add ⅛ teaspoon household bleach per gallon of water and let it sit for half an hour.
If the water is cloudy, filter it by pouring it through a coffee filter and then boil for three minutes.
If you cannot boil the water, filter it through a coffee filter and add ¼ teaspoon of household bleach per gallon of water. Let it sit for one hour.
Another option is bottled water. Make sure bottles come in tightly sealed containers. Water bottles less than six months old are best.
The boil water alert order will remain in effect until officials from the City of Lewiston have issued a safe to drink order.
The City of Lewiston will issue more information as it becomes available. Please make sure to check the City of Lewiston’s website and Facebook page frequently for up-to-date information.