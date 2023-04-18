From the City of Sandpoint:
SANDPOINT, Idaho – In celebration of Earth Day 2023, the Idaho Conservation League (ICL) is partnering with the City of Sandpoint to host a clean-up at City Beach and Lower Sand Creek.
From 9 a.m. to noon on Saturday, April 22, community members are invited to join together to clear local shorelines of garbage and debris. This family-friendly event is a great way for area residents, local businesses, and community organizations to care for their waterways before the busy summer season begins.
“We are so excited to be partnering with the City once again for this event,” said Karissa Huntsman, ICL Community Engagement Assistant. “We had a wonderful turnout last year, and hope to make this an annual opportunity for people to come together and take care of our environment, and this lake that we all love.”
Volunteers can check in at the City Beach Pavilion (located at 58 Bridge St. in Sandpoint) to receive gloves, garbage bags, and instructions for areas to clean up. The City will also have opportunities for volunteers to rake sand, spruce up picnic tables, and other activities to get the park ready for summer. There will be warm refreshments courtesy of Evans Brothers Coffee, as well as snacks provided by ICL. The area may be muddy, so waterproof boots or shoes are highly recommended.
This event is free to attend and open to all ages.