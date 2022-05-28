The City of Spokane has established a Cultural Event Incentive Grant, through funding provided for by the American Rescue Plan Act. Parks & Recreation is assisting with the grant administration.
According to the grant application, grants are meant to expand access for all City residents to a wide range of cultural experiences, support the resilience and sustainability of cultural events, and enhance the City’s overall cultural environment.
To be eligible, the applicant must apply as a non-profit with tax-exempt status, and host an event open to the public within the City limits in 2022. A full list of eligibility requirements are outlined in the application materials.
Grants will range from $2,500 - $50,000 each, and must not exceed 50% of the event expenses. The total funds available for 2022 are $400,000, and it is anticipated this grant opportunity will return in 2023 and 2024 for a total of $900,000 in grant funds.
Applications are due Monday, June 13 by 1 p.m. Award notices will be made beginning Monday, June 20.
For more information, and to apply, please create an account here.
There is an optional but encouraged pre-application workshop on Wednesday, June 1 from 1 – 2:30pm. It will be held both virtually and in-person at the Looff Carrousel in Riverfront Park. RSVP is required to Jon Moog at jmoog@spokanecity.org.