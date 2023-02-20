From the City of Spokane:
SPOKANE, Wash. - The recent unusual fall weather means trees didn’t really get the chance to shed their leaves and residents may have plenty of yard clean-up on their to-do lists. The good news is the City of Spokane will resume curbside yard and food waste pick up on Monday, Feb. 27.
The optional yard waste service runs from March through November and yard and food waste carts are collected on the same day as garbage carts. Residents are reminded that cart lids must be closed completely when placed at the curb. The 90-gallon green yard waste cart can be filled with all types of yard waste, food scraps, and food-soiled paper products.
Yard Waste:
Grass, leaves, pine needles, pinecones, weeds, vines, thatch, plant trimmings, and small branches three inches in diameter or smaller.
Food Scraps:
Acceptable scraps include meat, poultry, fish, beans, dairy products, fruit, vegetables, breads, grains, pasta, eggshells, nutshells, coffee grounds, tea bags, and leftovers.
Paper Items:
Acceptable food-soiled papers include greasy pizza boxes, coffee filters, paper towels, paper napkins, uncoated paper plates and cups, paper egg and berry cartons, and paper grocery bags with food scraps.
Yard and food waste materials are composted at a local facility. The cost of the service is $18.84 a month, with no charge when the service is suspended for winter. City of Spokane Solid Waste Collection customers can add the service by calling the City at 3-1-1 (509) 755-2489 outside the City. Yard and food waste also can be recycled at the City’s Waste to Energy facility. The materials are accepted year-round at the facility, which is open from 7:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily.
Be a Compost Hero!
Residents can learn how to turn yard waste into compost through the Master Composter/Recycler Program. The six-week course teaches residents how to reduce waste through home composting and recycling. This year the FREE program is back in person with weekly meetings and extended learning opportunities. The next course starts on Wednesday, March 29. The deadline to apply is Friday, March 3.