From the City of Spokane:
Spring is right around the corner and the City of Spokane will resume curbside yard and food waste pickup on Monday, Feb. 28. The optional yard waste service runs from March through November and yard and food waste carts are collected on the same day as garbage carts. Residents are reminded that cart lids must be closed completely when placed at the curb.
The 96-gallon green yard waste cart can be filled with all types of yard waste, food scraps and food soiled paper products:
Yard Waste:
Grass, leaves, pine needles, pinecones, weeds, vines, thatch, plant trimmings, and small branches three inches in diameter or smaller.
Food Scraps:
Acceptable scraps include meat, poultry, fish, beans, dairy products, fruit, vegetables, breads, grains, pasta, eggshells, nutshells, coffee grounds, tea bags, and leftovers.
Paper Items:
Acceptable food-soiled papers include greasy pizza boxes, coffee filters, paper towels, paper napkins, uncoated paper plates and cups, paper egg and berry cartons, and paper grocery bags with food scraps.
Yard and food waste materials are composted at a local facility. The cost of the service is $18.31 a month, with no charge when the service is suspended for winter. City of Spokane Solid Waste Collection customers can add the service by calling the City at 3-1-1. Yard and food waste also can be recycled at the City’s Waste to Energy facility. The materials are accepted year-round at the facility, which is open from 7:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily.
Resident Opportunities
The City of Spokane is partnering with commercial composter Barr-Tech on a Compost Giveaway program. This spring current and new subscribers to the “Clean Green” yard and food waste collection program can receive a free half-yard of finished compost from participating vendors as an incentive to divert more organics from the waste stream by using the green cart.
Residents can also learn how to turn yard waste into compost through the Master Composter/Recycler Program. The six-week course includes lecture, discussion and hands-on activities. The next course starts on March 29. Deadline to apply is Friday, March 4.