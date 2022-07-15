Spokane Valley, WA - The City of Spokane Valley is accepting applications from non-profit organizations that provide economic development activities and social services that directly benefit Spokane Valley citizens. The available funds in the 2023 budget is $182,000. However, this dollar amount is subject to change depending on the 2023 budget development and economic conditions.
Each year, the Spokane Valley City Council sets aside funds in its budget to support such organizations and activities. Efforts that have been funded in the past include assistance with medical care for low income individuals, promotion of the arts, a social services provider, regional economic development efforts, and others. Award amounts vary.
The city encourages applications from organizations that have not applied in the past. Qualifying organizations are invited to submit applications for funding in the 2023 budget. To be considered, applications must be received no later than 4 p.m., on Friday, August 12.
An informational letter and an application can be found on the public notices webpage of the city’s website, or applicants may pick up materials at City Hall, 10210 E. Sprague Avenue, in Spokane Valley.