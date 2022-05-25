SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. - The YMCA of the Inland Northwest provides staff for all three city pools during the summer season, which includes swim team, swim lessons, water exercise classes, lap swim, open swim and free water safety clinics. Open swim is $1 per person per session.
In order to be more prepared for opening day, which is scheduled for Saturday, June 18, the YMCA urgently needs to hire additional lifeguards and swim instructors.
Due to this staffing crisis, currently the YMCA only has about 1/3 the number of seasonal employees required to staff all three city pools. At current staffing levels only one pool will be open at a time on a rotating daily schedule. Registration for the first session of swim lessons, which opens to the public on June 6, will include only 1/3 the number of planned swim lessons than in a typical year. Session 1 sim lessons will begin on June 27. As additional staff are secured, more swim lessons will be offered.
To qualify to be a lifeguard or swim instructor, individuals must be 15 years of age or older and have basic swimming skills. Lifeguards must pass a certification course that includes CPR/first-aid training. Candidates who complete their certification and commit to working for the YMCA will be eligible for reimbursement of their certification course fee. The starting pay is $14.49 per hour. Visit YMCA's Inland Northwest Careers webpage to apply. For questions, contact the YMCA of the Inland Northwest at
509-777-9622.
Visit spokanevalley.org/pools for updated Spokane Valley outdoor pool information including schedules and registration dates.