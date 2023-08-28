From the City of Coeur d'Alene:
On Monday, September 4, 2023, Coeur d’Alene City Hall will be closed in observance of Labor Day. Other city offices and facilities will be closed as well. Emergency calls for Police, Streets, and Fire may be made by dialing 9-1-1. Other city facilities have emergency numbers and may be reached if the need arises: Sewer Back-up 769-2241, and Water 755-9729.
City of Coeur d'Alene garbage pickup will also be delayed by one day.
City Hall and other city facilities will open Tuesday, September 5, at 8:00 a.m. For more information, please call 769-2300.