From CDA Fire Department:
On Saturday, June 11th, the Coeur d’Alene Fire Department became aware of a privately owned ladder truck parked near City Park with a political statement flag attached to the back of it. We had numerous citizens reach out to us voicing their concerns and we immediately posted a social media message stating this was not a City owned ladder truck.
The Coeur d’Alene Fire Department supports all lawful and peaceful gatherings in our community, as well as an individual’s freedom of speech. We do not support, promote or represent any form of discrimination. We apologize for the poor reflection that this privately owned fire truck portrayed, but we appreciate all of the concerns and feedback that we received as it helped us address it in a timely manner.