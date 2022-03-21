From the CDAPD:
COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho - The Coeur d’Alene Police Department is pleased to offer a Citizen’s Police Academy starting on May 25, 2022. The goal of this program is to continue to build and strengthen the relationship between the department and the citizens of our community. We recognize the most valuable asset we have at the police department is the trust the citizens of our community place in us.
The Citizen’s Police Academy is free to the public. The Academy is structured as an informational program to give citizens a broad-based understanding the Coeur d’Alene Police Department and provides opportunities for open discussion with agency leaders, patrol officers and detectives. Academy participants will learn how the police department operates and gain an understanding of the challenges facing law enforcement in our rapidly growing community.
Participants in the Citizen’s Academy meet for three hours on Wednesday evenings at the for four weeks beginning on May 25th , concluding on June 15th . The hours will be from 5:30 p.m. until 8:30 p.m., and all classes will be held at the Coeur d’Alene Police Department. Some of the topics covered in the academy will be crime trends in CDA, our policing model, use of force, SWAT operations, K9, and investigative processes. Applications may be picked up at the police department front desk. This class will be limited to 20 applicants.
Applicants must be at least 18 years of age, have no misdemeanor conviction of any crime of violence, not be the subject of any pending criminal investigation or criminal court case, and not be the respondent of an active No Contact Order or Civil Protection Order. Applicants with a felony conviction will not be selected to attend the Citizen’s Academy. The deadline for postmarked applications is May 16, 2022.
For additional questions about the Citizen’s Academy contact Sgt. Jared Reneau at the Coeur d’Alene Police Department at 208-769-2320.