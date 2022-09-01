From the CDA Police Department:
COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho - The Coeur d’Alene Police Department would like to remind the community, Tuesday, September 6, 2022, is the first day of school for all of the local school districts. As usual, there will be a significant increase in kids walking and riding to and from school. Please give yourself extra drive time in the morning and afternoon and slow down while driving. Be especially cautious on the streets near and around schools. Let’s work together to ensure the safety of all area children!
The Police Department’s patrol officers, traffic team and school resource officers will be conducting a traffic emphasis during the first few weeks of School to remind drivers to slow down and follow traffic laws. Officers will be closely monitoring traffic around all local schools. Kids in the community are our most precious commodity and we’ll be working hard to keep them safe.