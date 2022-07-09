From Washington Fish & Wildlife Department:
OLYMPIA – The Washington Fish and Wildlife Commission made a decision to not adopt or amend rules as part of the Wolf Livestock Conflict Deterrence Rule making proposals at its special meeting July 8.
The Commission voted to approve the Final Supplemental Environmental Impact Statement Alternative Four, which was the ‘no action alternative’ and does not adopt or amend wolf livestock conflict rules. The Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife (WDFW) wolf-livestock conflict management and expectations for non-lethal and lethal measures will continue to operate under the guidance of the 2011 Wolf Conservation and Management Plan and the 2017 Wolf-Livestock Interaction Protocol.
The Commission also announced its August meeting location has changed to Clarkston.
To view a recording of the meeting and other meeting materials, as well as information about upcoming Commission meetings, visit https://wdfw.wa.gov/about/commission/meetings.
The Washington Fish and Wildlife Commission is a panel appointed by the governor that sets policy for the WDFW. WDFW works to preserve, protect and perpetuate fish, wildlife and ecosystems while providing sustainable fish and wildlife recreational and commercial opportunities.