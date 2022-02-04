From Spokane County Sheriff's Office:
Spokane Valley Deputies arrested an adult female driver who was passed out inside a vehicle in the parking lot of a convenience store. An infant was found in a car seat positioned in the back. Although a convicted felon and prohibited from legally possessing firearms, the female had a loaded pistol with the serial number altered/attempted to be removed in her waistband. She was arrested for felony Unlawful Possession of a Firearm, Reckless Endangerment (DV), and Possession of a Firearm with Altered Identifying Marks, both misdemeanors. The toddler was uninjured and later released to a family member.
On February 2, 2022, at approximately 11:20 pm., Spokane Valley Deputies responded to the 700 block of N. Evergreen for a welfare check. The caller stated there appeared to be a white female passed out in a silver Honda for the last couple of hours.
Deputies arrived and located a silver Honda CRV backed into the parking stall near the front of the store.
Inside, the driver, later identified as 26-year-old Lisa D. Peterson, was slumped over in the driver’s seat and appeared to be passed out.
Knowing people who are passed out in a vehicle often try to flee when contacted by law enforcement, Deputies took additional steps to try and prevent Peterson from attempting to drive away.
With Peterson still not awake, Deputies noted despite the frigid 20-degree nighttime temperature, the driver side window was down and a young child, approximately 1-2-year-old, was in a child seat positioned in the back of the vehicle. Deputies also noted seeing an open box of bullets sitting in an open compartment near the steering wheel.
With concerns Peterson might be armed, Deputies woke her and asked her to exit the vehicle. A loaded .380 handgun was found in her waistband during a frisk for weapons, and the pistol’s serial number had been scratched off, making it readily unidentifiable.
The toddler was checked and appeared to be uninjured. He was moved to a warm patrol vehicle, where he stayed with a Deputy until a family member arrived to care for him.
Peterson was checked by a Deputy, a Drug Recognition Expert (DRE), and she displayed signs consistent with impairment, but a full assessment could not be completed. Lacking probable cause due to insufficient testing/evidence, Peterson was not charged with DUI.
A check of Peterson’s name revealed she had several felony and misdemeanor convictions in Idaho, and as a convicted felon, she is prohibited from possessing firearms.
Peterson was transported and booked into the Spokane County Jail for felony Unlawful Possession of a Firearm 2nd Degree, misdemeanor Reckless Endangerment (DV), and misdemeanor Possession of a Firearm with Altered Identifying Marks.
She was released on her own recognizance by the court the following afternoon.
A copy of this incident will be forwarded to Child Protective Services for additional review.