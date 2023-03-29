From the City of Spokane:
The 2023 Cultural Event Incentive Grant, funded by the American Rescue Plan Act, is now open! These grants are meant to expand access for all residents to a wide range of cultural experiences, support the resilience and sustainability of cultural events, and enhance the City’s overall cultural environment.
Applications are due Wednesday May 24, by 5 p.m. Award notices will be made beginning Tuesday, June 30.
To be eligible, the applicant must apply as a non-profit with tax-exempt status, and host an event open to the public within the City limits in 2023. A full list of eligibility requirements are outlined in the application materials.
Grants will range from $3,750 - $25,000 each, and must not exceed 75% of the event expenses. The total funds available for 2023 is approximately $531,000.
For more information on how to apply please visit our website.
There is an optional but encouraged application workshop where technical assistance is available on Wednesday, April 12, 1 – 3:00 p.m. at the Looff Carrousel in Riverfront Park. This workshop will also be available virtually. RSVP for the workshop by emailing Vlad Lukin.