From Providence
EVERETT, Wash. - Providence WA Anesthesia Services PC, an anesthesia provider to hospitals, is providing notice of a July 15, 2022 data security incident impacting its management company that may have resulted in the compromise of protected health information for patients.
On July 11, 2022, the Providence WA Anesthesia Services PC’s management company detected suspicious activity that impacted access to some of its systems. As soon as the management company learned about this activity, it immediately implemented its incident response protocols, disconnected all systems, and engaged external cybersecurity experts to conduct a forensic investigation. The investigation found that some information stored on the management company’s systems may have been impacted. Somnia reviewed the potentially impacted information and determined that some protected health information may have been impacted in this incident. This review was completed on September 22, 2022.
The management company has taken steps to prevent a similar incident in the future by conducting a global password reset, tightening firewall restrictions, and implementing endpoint threat detection and response monitoring software on workstations and servers.
Letters are being mailed to individuals for whom Providence WA Anesthesia Services PC has addresses, which contain more information about the incident as well as instructions for enrolling in credit monitoring and identity protection services. In addition, impacted individuals should review their financial statements and estimate of benefits for suspicious activity.
If you have any questions or concerns, please call 1-833-764-2864 Monday through Friday from 9am – 9pm Eastern Time. Providence WA Anesthesia Services PC and management company take seriously the need to protect the privacy and security of all information in its respective care and regrets any inconvenience or concern that this matter may cause.