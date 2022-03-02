Democrat Terri Pickens Manweiler files candidacy for Idaho Lieutenant Governor

BOISE, IDAHO — Terri Pickens Manweiler filed to run for Lieutenant Governor of Idaho with the Secretary of State today. Pickens Manweiler is a small-business owner, a mother, and a successful trial lawyer. She brings strong, rational, and honest leadership at a time when those qualities are most needed.
“The truth is that I never wanted to be a politician but the chaotic behavior of our current Lieutenant Governor, Janice McGeachin, pushed me into action,” said Pickens Manweiler. “Lt. Gov. Janice McGeachin has made a mockery of the office, literally. And the two Republicans who want to replace her are also too extreme and too inept to provide the leadership that Idahoans need.”
Pickens Manweiler, running as a Democrat, decided to run last year before McGeachin said she would challenge Governor Little. However, one top Republican candidate seeking the position, Rep. Priscilla Giddings, is so flawed that her fellow legislators censured her for being despicable. The other contender, House Speaker Scott Bedke, has spent years advancing schemes to sell public lands. As Speaker, Bedke has failed, allowing the extremist in his party to attack public schools, defund universities, and advance policies that harm Idaho businesses, communities, and citizens.
“As I have campaigned across the state, I have met many Idahoans who are very unhappy with the dishonesty and the chaos that is becoming common among Idaho’s elected politicians,” Pickens Manweiler said. “The truth is, most Idahoans are ready for honest, tough leadership that won’t tolerate all the destructive nonsense. Plenty of Idahoans care more about their kids, their state, and their country than they do about hyper-partisan war games. In November, they will elect me and I will keep my promise of honest, open, responsible leadership.”
Born and raised in Pocatello, Pickens Manweiler is a fourth-generation Idahoan. She grew up using Idaho public lands for hunting, fishing, ATVing, rafting, skiing and snowmobiling. The high quality public education of her youth allowed her to excel at her academic studies while competing with world class track athletes at a PAC 10 university. After earning a degree from the University of Idaho Law School, she worked in Nez Perce County as a public defender. She started her own law firm in Boise that specializes in real estate and construction. Over two decades as a very successful trial attorney has taught her how to be tough and fair. Terri, her husband, Mark Manweiler, and her two children live in Boise.
Learn more about Pickens Manweiler by visiting her website: https://terriforidaho.com/