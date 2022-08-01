Weather Alert

...DRY AND BREEZY MONDAY AND TUESDAY... .Monday will deliver another day of triple digit heat before the upper-level ridge begins to weaken and flatten. The breakdown of the ridge will promote breezy winds and potential for several hours of critical wind and humidity levels each afternoon and early evening. Strongest winds on Monday will be in the foothills of the Cascades, Methow and Okanogan Valley, Colville Reservation, Waterville Plateau, and portions of the Columbia Basin. Winds will become breezier across the eastern districts of Washington by Tuesday with critical fire weather conditions likely across the Spokane Area, Palouse, and foothills of the Northeast Blue Mountains along with in central Washington in the lee of the Cascade Mountains. ...RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 9 PM PDT TUESDAY FOR WIND AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR EASTERN COLUMBIA BASIN... The National Weather Service in Spokane has issued a Red Flag Warning for wind and low relative humidity, which is in effect from 1 PM this afternoon to 9 PM PDT Tuesday. The Fire Weather Watch is no longer in effect. * Affected Area: Fire Weather Zone 708 Eastern Columbia Basin - Palouse -Spokane Area (Zone 708). * Winds: Southwest 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. The strongest wind speeds will focus over Lincoln County around Wilbur, Odessa, Harrington, and Davenport. * Relative Humidities: 8 to 16 percent. * Impacts: Rapid fire spread with any new fires. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now....or will shortly. A combination of strong winds...low relative humidity...and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. &&