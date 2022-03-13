From the City of Spokane:
Spokane neighborhood beautification and cleanup efforts have received a boost.
The part of the City’s Neighborhood Clean-up Program in which residents can request a disposal pass to the Waste to Energy Facility at 2900 S. Geiger Blvd. has moved from a seasonal to year-round program or until funds are expended.
The passes, which cover up to $25 in tipping fees, are designed to help residents remove extra waste by distributing vouchers to the Waste to Energy facility. The program, which went digital in 2021, is a partnership between the Office of Neighborhood Services and Department of Solid Waste Collection.
Residents are responsible for any fees in excess of the $25 disposal pass. Passes have no cash value and can’t be carried over to additional vehicles or trips. Businesses, organizations and schools are not eligible.
Residents can visit https://my.spokanecity.org/neighborhoods/programs/clean-up/ to sign up. They will need to log in to their MySpokane account, the same as their utility billing account if they have one with the City, to request a pass starting March 1, 2022. The pass will be uploaded to your account, and residents will receive instructions via email on how to redeem the pass at the Waste to Energy facility.
If you don’t have access to a utility billing account, make an account at my.spokanecity.org/account. You can also call My Spokane at 311 or 509-755-CITY (2489) for assistance in setting up your account. A limited amount of paper passes are also available mid-March at your neighborhood COPS Shop.
Passes need to be applied for at least two weeks in advance of when the requester would want to use it as there is processing time.
The program collected 456.54 tons of waste in 2021, which equated to $58,407.52 in fees.
Combined loads can’t be separated by type in regard to fees. If you bring a combination of yard waste, recycling and garbage in one vehicle load, it will all be charged as general garbage.
Recycling (blue cart items) and household hazardous waste such as batteries, paint thinners and pesticides are accepted free of fees, but they must be hauled separately from garbage or “clean green” items to receive free disposal.
A complete list of what to bring and what not to bring is in the Solid Waste Disposal Guide. Electronics are not allowed.
Loads must be covered with a tarp or secured with a rope. Unsecured or uncovered loads will be charged a fee.
The disposal pass vouchers can only be used at the Waste to Energy Facility and are not eligible for use at county transfer stations.
The Waste to Energy Facility is open from 7:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. seven days a week, except on holidays.
The other part of the Neighborhood Clean-up Program, spring and fall curbside and roll-off events, start in April. For more information on those, contact your Neighborhood Council. Not sure which neighborhood you belong to? Visit spokaneneighborhoods.org.
The City resumed its optional curbside yard and food waste pickup service called Clean Green on Feb. 28 that features a 96-gallon green yard waste cart.
For more information about the Disposal Pass Program, contact Annica Eagle, Community Programs Coordinator, at aeagle@spokanecity.org.