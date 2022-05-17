From Spokane Parks & Recreation
SPOKANE, Wash. – Construction begins Monday, May 23 on the Don Kardong pedestrian bridge renovation.
The Kardong bridge is part of the Centennial Trail near Gonzaga University, connecting the University District and surrounding area with downtown. The overall management of the 39-mile Centennial Trial is under Washington State Parks, but City of Spokane Parks and Recreation is responsible for the maintenance and repair of the trail within the City of Spokane. The bridge is in critical need of repair, or risks closure. It sees about 160,000 pedestrians a year.
The bridge will close approximately Friday, May 27, and a temporary detour will be in place.
Bridge renovation work includes removal and replacement of bridge decking from wood to concrete, replacement of bridge overlooks with ADA accessible platforms, minor concrete pier replacement, guardrails, installation of a new lighting system, and bollards. Garco Construction is the contractor.
“Thank you to our funding partners for ensuring this pedestrian connection is fully renovated for the future,” said Garrett Jones, director of Parks & Recreation for the City of Spokane. “Bridges are expensive to repair, and when we have to allocate a large amount of our Parks & Recreation budget to bridges, our neighborhood parks don’t get the resources they need and deserve. Bringing together these incredible partnerships is what allows us all to succeed and deliver improved infrastructure to the community.”
Timeline
- May 23: Garco Construction will begin building the detour route and installing signs
- May 27 (approx.): Transition to temporary Centennial Trail detour route; bridge will close
- April 2023: Construction complete
Detour
Thank you for your patience navigating around construction.
Trail users headed away from downtown on the south side of the river will keep going along the river path and past the entrance to the bridge, onto Spokane Falls Boulevard, turn north on Cincinnati, and reconnect with the trail at the Gonzaga parking lot.
Trail users heading toward downtown from Gonzaga will be re-routed within the Gonzaga parking lot around the construction area on a new paved, temporary path which will connect to the existing path near the Gonzaga soccer field.
River access at that location will also be closed during construction.
Funding Partners
The total anticipated repair cost for the bridge is $3.2 million. Funding comes from a mix of donor, grant, and rescue plan funds:
- $50,000 from the Lilac Bloomsday Association
- $50,000 Gonzaga University (plus $72,000 in no-cost temporary land easement for construction staging)
- $70,000 University District Public Development Authority
- $75,000 from the Friends of Centennial Trail
- $726,000 grant from the Washington State Recreation and Conservation Office
- $2,200,000 of American Rescue Plan funds, allocated by the City Council