Spokane and Spokane Hoopfest are reminding the public that some downtown streets will be closed off beginning Friday, June 24 at 7 p.m. in order for volunteers to begin transforming the downtown core into hundreds of basketball courts for this weekend’s tournament.
“We are excited to have the event back and also realize that it’s been three years, people are out of practice and some things in the downtown environment have changed,” Communications Manager Kirstin Davis said. “We have new meters in place, an updated parking reservation system that doesn’t look the same and construction projects underway so it can be a lot to take in and navigate.”
Here are a few reminders:
- No on-street parking will be allowed after 7 p.m. Friday, June 24 within the event site which includes Spokane Falls Blvd. south to Sprague Ave. and Washington St. west to Lincoln St.
- Cars within the event site that are parking after 7 p.m. will be towed immediately.
- Be patient and follow signed detour routes.
- Slow down and be extra alert for pedestrians.
Division and Browne will be open for travel on the east side of the event and Monroe and Lincoln will be open for travel on the west side of the event. Second and Third will be open for travel on the south side of the event.