From: Spokane County Sheriff's Office
On August 10, 2022, at approximately 8:05 am, Spokane County Sheriff’s Deputies responded to the report of a two-vehicle injury collision at the intersection of N. Bruce Road and E. Peone Road.
Deputies and Spokane County Fire District 9 personnel arrived at the scene, contacted the two drivers, and set up traffic control.
Deputies learned the adult male driver (victim) was traveling east on Peone in a silver Ford Fiesta, approaching the intersection from the west. The second involved driver, 60-year-old Jacqueline M. Gregory, was driving a green Dodge Ram north on Bruce Road, approaching the intersection from the south.
A witness observed the Dodge approach the intersection, failing to stop at the stop sign before colliding with the Ford sedan. The witness estimated the speed of the Dodge to be 45 mph just before the crash.
The driver of the Ford was transported to the hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.
SIRT Team Volunteers responded to assist with traffic control.
Traffic Unit Investigator, and Drug Recognition Expert (DRE), Deputy Spencer contacted Gregory, who remained at the scene. She explained she was traveling north on Bruce and stopped at the intersection, adding she may have even stopped prior to the stop sign before she continued. She said the guy in the silver car “came outta nowhere” and she hit him, reiterating the silver car had been “going fast”. Gregory said the silver sedan was traveling west on Peone.
Deputy Spencer noted that the extensive damage to the passenger side of the Ford was consistent with a much higher speed impact than would have been possible if Gregory had stopped before the crash, as she claimed. Also, Gregory’s account that the Ford was traveling west on Peone and she traveled north on Bruce did not match the front-end damage to her truck and the passenger side of the Ford. When asked how these inconsistencies could have happened, she said she didn’t know, saying all she knew was the Ford was in front of her before the collision.
As the investigation continued, Deputy Spencer developed probable cause that Gregory was impaired and placed her under arrest for DUI. With the additional information that the victim driver was seriously injured, Gregory’s charge was amended to Vehicular Assault.
With a valid search warrant, a blood sample was obtained for testing. Gregory initially declined medical treatment at the scene but was medically cleared at the hospital before being booked into the Spokane County Jail for Vehicular Assault.