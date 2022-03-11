From Spokane County Sheriff's Office:
On Saturday, March 12, 2022, the Spokane County Sheriff’s Office, Spokane County Emergency Management, in partnership with the Mead School District, will be hosting a full-scale Training Exercise at Mead High School.
Multiple City, County, State, and Federal partners will be participating in this training to emphasize and implement a Unified Command Structure to ensure all entities have the necessary tools and training needed in the event of a natural disaster, terrorist attack, or active shooter event.
For those who remember, this training exercise will be similar to the full-scale training exercise conducted in June of 2013 at the Spokane Valley Mall.
For safety, this training is a closed training exercise. No one who is not part of or associated with the exercise will be allowed to enter the area around Mead High School. There will be a large number of emergency vehicles, first responders, and other equipment in the area and at the school throughout the entire day.
Also, as part of the exercise, Spokane County Emergency Management will utilize and test the Wireless Emergency Alert (WEA) system and the Alert Spokane System to advise people in, or traveling through, the area of the Training Exercise.