From the Idaho State Board of Education:
Nealy 17,000 applications for Empowering Parents grants have been received to date and the portal remains open for Idaho parents and guardians to put in for a grant to assist with their students’ learning.
Applications can be submitted at EmpoweringParents.idaho.gov
Empowering Parents grants can be used to purchase education-related resources and services such as internet connectivity, computer hardware and software, instructional materials and tutoring services on the Empowering Parents online marketplace.
The grants are available to Idaho students in kindergarten through grade 12 attending public or private school or are homeschooled. Eligible parents will be notified of approval 3-6 weeks after they submit their application.
The grants will be awarded in waves; the first wave will go to families earning an adjusted gross income (AGI) of $60,000 per year or less. The second wave will be awarded to families earning an AGI of $75,000 per year or less. If there are funds left over, then grants will go to applicants earning more than the limits set for the first two waves.
Empowering Parents is a State of Idaho program created earlier this year by the Idaho Legislature and Idaho Governor Brad Little earmarking $50 million in federal Coronavirus Relief funds for the program.
Eligible families can receive $1,000 per student, up to $3,000 per family. The first wave of grants are expected to be released in October.