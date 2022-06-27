A change of dates for the closure of Skagit River to all fishing has been announced. It will extend the closure for an extra day.
From the Fish and Wildlife Department:
Action: Temporarily closes a section of the Skagit River to all fishing.
Effective date: June 29 through June 30, 2022
Species affected: All species.
Location: Skagit River (Skagit County); from the Highway 9 bridge in Sedro Woolley to 200’ downstream of the mouth of the Baker River.
Rule: Closed to all fishing.
Reason for action: River flows require a schedule change for treaty fisheries, which will begin one day later, and end one day later, than originally scheduled. This area of the Skagit River will close to all fishing to avoid conflicts during scheduled treaty fisheries. This area of the river will be open to state recreational angling on June 28.
Additional information: The area around the mouth of the Baker River (from 200’ downstream to 200’ upstream,) is closed to all fishing under permanent rules listed in the Washington Sport Fishing Rules pamphlet.
Anglers are asked to respect tribal fishers and reminded to not interfere with tribal fisheries.
There will be future periodic closures to prevent conflicts during scheduled tribal fisheries. Conflicts that arise during ongoing fisheries could lead to additional time and area closures to reduce conflicts.
In-season closures or other management actions will be announced as soon as possible. Consider downloading the FishWA app or signing up for fishery change notifications by email at https://wdfw.wa.gov/about/lists.