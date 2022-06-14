From the City of Spokane:

The City of Spokane Water Department is adding security measures to its fire hydrants to ensure protection of the City’s water supply. The Water Department will begin installing locks in the West Plains area in June 2022, east of the Spokane International Airport and south of Sunset Blvd. We have worked with the Spokane Fire Department, the surrounding fire districts, Spokane International Airport and public works users to ensure the hydrants are readily available for emergencies.

“Our citizens rely on our water system to provide them with clean, safe drinking water on demand every day,” says Loren Searl, Water and Hydroelectric Department Director. “It is an important responsibility to ensure that no contaminants enter the water system through the use of hydrants and other accessible points to the water system.”

The City intends to lock all 7,500 fire hydrants as additional bulk water filling stations are built. In lieu of fire hydrant access, contractors and private residents can access water using the Garden Springs filling station located at 4821 W. Garden Springs Rd. to fill containers ranging from a 55-gallon barrel to a 5,000-gallon water truck. Customers can contact My Spokane 311 to register for an account and receive access codes.

A hydrant permit and backflow prevention cage will continue to be required to access fire hydrants in the water system. Fines exist for those who violate the Hydrant Permit Policy and payment is required to compensate for any damage done to City equipment or infrastructure. The public should call the Water Department immediately at 509.625.7800 if they witness anyone tampering with a lock or using a hydrant without a backflow prevention cage attached. Learn more about backflow prevention.