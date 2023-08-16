From Northern Lakes Fire District:
Fire Weather Watch and Stage 2 Fire Restrictions Imposed in Northern Lakes Fire District Communities Due to Kootenai Wildfire Threat
On Tuesday, Northern Lakes responded with multiple units to assist Timberlake Fire for the Sarah Loop Fire with active fire with evacuation notices from the Kootenai County Office of Emergency Management.
The Northern Lakes Fire District is taking proactive measures to address the heightened wildfire risk in Hayden, Hayden Lake Rd, Rathdrum, Twin Lakes, and Garwood communities. A combination of dry conditions, gusty winds, and ongoing wildfires has led to the issuance of a Fire Weather Watch by the National Weather Service and the implementation of Stage 2 Fire Restrictions in the area.
Fire Weather Watch:
Due to anticipated gusty winds and dry conditions, the National Weather Service in Spokane, Washington, has issued an urgent Fire Weather Watch for the Northern Lakes Fire District communities. This watch is in effect from Thursday afternoon through Friday evening, posing an increased risk of wildfire ignition and rapid spread. The current heat wave is expected to weaken, creating an environment conducive to the passage of a dry cold front through the region. As a result, residents are advised to exercise caution and remain updated on local weather forecasts.
Stage 2 Fire Restrictions:
Effective immediately, Stage 2 Fire Restrictions are in place within the Northern Lakes Fire District communities. These restrictions are designed to minimize the potential for new fires and manage the existing wildfire situation. Under Stage 2 Restrictions, the following activities are prohibited:
- Open flames, campfires, and stove fires, including in designated campgrounds or recreation sites.
- Outdoor smoking, except within enclosed vehicles or buildings, or in designated smoking areas.
- Chainsaw operation without a spark-arresting device and without carrying a shovel and fire extinguisher.
- Use of fireworks, explosive targets, or incendiary devices.
- Off-road motor vehicle operation outside designated roads or trails in high-risk ignition areas.
Violations of these restrictions can lead to serious consequences, including fines and potential legal actions.
Idaho Fire Wise provides essential steps to prepare for wildfires and enhance community safety:
- Defensible Space Creation: Clearing flammable vegetation and materials from around homes and structures creates a defensible space, reducing the risk of wildfire spreading.
- Home Ignition Zone: Manage the immediate area around homes in three zones: the Immediate Zone (0-5 feet from the structure), the Intermediate Zone (5-30 feet), and the Extended Zone (30-100 feet).
- Landscaping: Choose fire-resistant plants, create proper spacing between plants, and maintain a well-irrigated landscape to minimize the potential for fire to spread.
- Fire-Resistant Building Materials: Construct homes using fire-resistant materials, including roofing, siding, windows, and vents, to reduce the risk of ignition.
- Embers and Debris Control: Regularly clean roofs, gutters, and outdoor areas to prevent the accumulation of debris and embers that can ignite.
- Access and Roads: Ensure emergency vehicle access by maintaining driveways and roads, allowing firefighters to reach your property quickly.
- Evacuation Plan: Develop and practice an evacuation plan with family members, considering escape routes, meeting points, and emergency contacts.
- Emergency Supplies: Assemble a disaster supply kit with essential items like food, water, medications, important documents, and first aid supplies.
- Communication: Stay informed through local emergency alerts and news sources. Have backup communication methods in case of power or network outages.
- Community Collaboration: Engage with neighbors and community organizations to collectively prepare for wildfires, share information, and support one another.
- Wildfire Prevention: Follow local regulations and guidelines, avoid activities that could ignite fires, and practice safe outdoor behaviors.
By following these steps, individuals and communities can minimize wildfire risks and improve overall resilience in the face of wildfire threats.
For more information on the Ridge Creek Fire visit https://inciweb.nwcg.gov/incident-information/idipf-ridge-creek
Alert!Kootenai Overview
Kootenai County launched a new Mass Notification service that allows us to alert you. You opt-in to enter your contact information and subscribe to notifications you care about based on your location. The information you provide is protected and will not be used for any other purpose.
Sign up at https://www.kcsheriff.com/228/Alert-Kootenai