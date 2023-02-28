From City of Spokane:
SPOKANE, Wash. - City of Spokane snow crews are transitioning into a Full-City plow today after several inches of snow fell overnight and this morning. Crews worked through the night to clear arterials and secondary routes. Residential areas will start being plowed once arterials, hills, and secondary routes are in good condition. Business districts will be cleared in the late night hours.
Full-City operations means crews will work 24 hours a day, 7 days a week until they plow all streets within the City. Additional personnel from water and wastewater will be part of Full-City plowing efforts. Under the City’s snow response plan, a Full-City plow reaching all 2,200 lane miles of streets should take about three days to complete once it stops snowing and is dependent on weather conditions.
“Crews have had plenty of experience with full city plows this year and are working the routes as efficiently as possible,” says Street Director Clint Harris.
The community is reminded that snow response priority starts with arterials and hills with secondary routes including schools and hospitals following and then working in residential areas. The order for plowing residential routes are posted on the City’s web site; this page also includes the City’s plow map, which will be updated with the progress of the plows. The City’s residential plow route map shows the routes.
Plow teams in residential areas will use snow gates to reduce berms at the end of driveways as much as possible. The City has 19 pieces of equipment outfitted with those gates. Crews will work to plow snow away from the curb to help keep snow away from sidewalks. Snow also may be pushed to center medians in some cases.
When driving in these wintry conditions, the City is asking motorists to slow down, be patient, and drive according to the conditions. Don't follow plows closely, and please do not try to pass plow trucks; it is very dangerous.
A reminder of how the community can help:
- Vehicles should be parked on the odd side of the street in residential areas to assist plows. Berms are likely in front of cars, even those parked on the odd side of the street. The parking restrictions are intended to allow plow drivers to do a better job of clearing snow in neighborhoods and to complete their work more efficiently.
- The City asks residents and businesses to clear a 36-inch pedestrian path on sidewalks. Please assist your neighbors who may need help removing snow from their driveways and sidewalks.
- Don’t blow or shovel snow into the street, but back into your yard.
- Clear snow off parked cars to allow plow drivers to see them better.
- Consider clearing snow and ice around mailboxes and storm drains.
- Downed trees and large limbs in the right of way should be reported to 311.