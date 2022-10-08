From the Office of the First Lady:
SEATTLE - First Lady Biden spoke for about 13 minutes and received a standing ovation. She and Murray raised their arms, holding hands triumphantly. She then left the stage at 12:39 p.m. Her motorcade left the venue at 12:50, presumably headed to her scheduled 1 p.m. event at Seattle's Pacific Science Center.
Biden spoke about abortion in strikingly personal terms, telling a story from her childhood.
Her parents, she said, voted Republican, but "didn't talk about it at the dinner table."
They didn't debate Senate bills, she said, but knew about the things that affected their lives: schools, jobs, affordable health care, safe neighborhoods.
In the late 1960s, when she was 17, Biden said, her friend got pregnant. Abortion was illegal in Pennsylvania.
Her friend said the only way to get an abortion was to get a psychiatric evaluation and be declared mentally unfit.
"I went to see her in the hospital and then I cried the whole way home," Biden said. When the friend was discharged from the hospital, Biden said, she couldn't go home so "I gathered my courage and asked my mom can she come stay with us."
"Of course she can," Biden recalled her mom saying.
"She never told a soul. We never spoke about it again. Secrecy, shame, silence, danger, even death. That’s what defined that time for so many women."
She assailed Republicans for pushing to pass abortion bans and urged the crowd to reelect Murray.
"Politics isn’t a game, and there are no spectators," she said. "There's just too much at stake."