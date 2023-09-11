From the City of Spokane:
Spokane Mayor Nadine Woodward has directed that all flags at City facilities be lowered to half-staff on Monday, Sept. 11, for Patriot Day, the annual memorial for the victims of the September 11, 2001, terrorist attacks.
“Today marks the 22nd anniversary of 9/11,” said Woodward. “It has become a day of remembrance and service in honor of those who died, their loved ones and the heroic first responders. Together, we will never forget.”
Mayor Woodward encourages anyone with a flag outside of their home or business to join us in this recognition of Patriot Day.