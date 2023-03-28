SPOKANE, Wash. - A mass shooting in Nashville at a private elementary school killed three nine year old's and three adults on Monday. In response to the shooting, Spokane Mayor Nadine Woodward has ordered all flags to be half staff starting Tuesday until March 31.
FROM THE CITY OF SPOKANE
Spokane Mayor Nadine Woodward has ordered flags at all City facilities to be lowered to half-staff to coincide with President Joseph R. Biden’s directive that state and U.S. flags at all state agency facilities be lowered immediately to honor victims of the Nashville, TN shooting.
“Spokane sends its deepest sympathies and condolences to all those touched by the devastating and unacceptable tragedy in Nashville,” said Woodward. “I encourage anyone with a flag outside their home or business to join us in honoring the six people who lost their lives.”
Flags will remain lowered until sundown on Friday, March 31.